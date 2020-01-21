Texas Tech student-athletes prepare duffel bags for foster kids

LUBBOCK, Texas – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a national day of service and some Texas Tech student-athletes did just that, helping the local foster kids.

“MLK Day is historically a day for service and so we decided to do our first community service day as an athletic department because we feel we have the opportunity and the resources to give back,’ said Michelle Detwiler, a TTU leadership academy grad student.

They spent the day giving back by stuffing duffel bags for foster kids. The bags are filled with a bear, blanket, colors and coloring books and toothbrush and toothpaste.

“In the foster care system they only get two trash bags to carry their belongings,” Detwiler said.

These bags will go to kids staying at Buckner Children and Family Services.

“I feel like there are a lot of trials being in foster care and it is not going to be perfect every time. You just have to keep standing up and moving forward,” said Tiara Williams, who competes on the Texas Tech track and field team.

The athletes hope these bags will make their transitions just a little bit easier.

“It means a lot to me because I was raised in a low-profit community so I would have loved to get a duffle bag. So it means a lot to me to give back,” said Williams.