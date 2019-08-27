Texas Tech Student Government to host Barricading Broadway on Saturday, September 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

On September 7, 2019 the Texas Tech University Student Government Association will host Barricading Broadway in conjunction with the City of Lubbock. The streets of Broadway and Avenue X are closed to traffic between 7 P.M. and 1:30 A.M. The goal of this project is to provide a safe environment for vendors and customers in the Broadway area on Texas Tech game days.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the City of Lubbock on this project,” said David Rivero, Texas Tech Student Body President. “This project has been in the works for a while and we are excited to finally put our plan into action.”

Cars within the barricaded area will be unable to leave Broadway and exit onto Avenue X until after 1:30 A.M. Lubbock Police Department will have four officers on site to secure, maintain and enforce the barricaded area.

For more information please call the Student Government Office at 806.742.3631



