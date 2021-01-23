Texas Tech student named to Agriculture Future of America Student Advisory Team

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Haylee Young, a student from Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at Texas Tech University, has been selected to join the Agriculture Future of America (AFA) Student Advisory Team, officials announced last week. Established in 1996, the AFA is a leader and professional development organization for collegiate leaders and young professionals.

Young, a junior from Teague, Texas, will serve as AFA’s student voice, providing direction to the organization and its programming.

Haylee Young

(Photo provided by TTU)

“AFA leader development programs not only give you the opportunity to network with top industry professionals, but develop genuine relationships with like-minded peers,” Young said.

Young and 10 other advisory team members were selected through a competitive application process to serve and represent their peers on a national level.

Program officials noted that a major component of the Student Advisory Team’s responsibilities is the planning and delivery of the 2021 AFA Leader Development Program, specifically AFA Leaders Conference. Held Nov. 10-13 in Kansas City, Missouri, the event is the AFA’s core leader development program. More than 1,000 delegates from across the nation will be selected to attend.

Young’s entrance into the AFA leader development programs began in 2019 when she was selected to attend the AFA Leaders Conference. Since then, she has attended the conference again and served as a 2020 AFA Ambassador.

In addition to her involvement with the AFA, she also has been active in other campus organizations, including Texas Tech Ambassadors for Agriculture, President’s Select and the First Year Leadership Institute.

“AFA has already left a lasting impact on me, and I look forward to helping facilitate the impact our programs can have on other students,” Young said.

(News release from Texas Tech University)