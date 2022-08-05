LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech student Adeola Omoloja, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Texas Tech University Honors College.

“It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share our dear friend and treasured member of the Honors College community Adeola Omoloja passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2022. He was 21 years old,” the press release said.

In addition to being a member of the TTU Honors College, Omoloja was also a Civil Engineering major.

Members of the Honors College said they would send a sympathy care package to Omoloja’s family in Nigeria.

Texas Tech will lower the flags in the memorial circle in honor of Omoloja and a candlelight vigil will take place at the Honors College at a later date.

More details on the candlelight vigil will be announced in the coming weeks.