Texas Tech student recovering after being hit by car

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student is recovering after being hit by a car on Dec. 6. The young man suffered some serious injuries.

“My left knee is pretty banged up, I had to get nine stitches in my mouth and obviously I’m missing a tooth right here,” said the victim, Michael Sharp.

Sharp and his brother were walking home from the Luke Combs concert when the hit and run happened.

“They were pulling out of this parking lot right here, and I got hit coming out of the driveway area,” Sharp said.

Sharp’s brother said he turned around and saw his brother on the ground bleeding.

“I just think it’s like human nature to stop if you hurt someone, I just feel like that’s what you should do,” said John Sharp, his brother.

However, the driver did not stop, they said. It happened so fast they could not even tell what the car looked like or what the license plate number was.

“They just left, I mean I was in shock the whole time, but they didn’t stay around,” Sharp said.

Now that Sharp is feeling better and healing very well, he said he just wants one thing.

“All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth,” Sharp said.