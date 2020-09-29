Texas Tech student starts conservative organization to educate young voters

LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech Junior Chaz Kennedy, recently started a campus chapter of the conservative organization Turning Point USA.

As the first African American president of this conservative organization, Kennedy said he strives to educate his peers on misconceptions related to political beliefs.

“I don’t vote on a person or ideology based on their skin color I vote based on their character and their ideals that matter to me” said Kennedy.

After experiencing backlash for his political standpoint in relation to his race, he said he wants young people to have an alternative source of information.

“My whole family is democratic and I’m conservative so I’m already the black sheep of the family,” said Kennedy. “I think that makes me stronger because I can lead people to know what’s right for themselves and be educated.”

Aside from his personal views, his main goal is to educate people on both sides of the political spectrum so they can discover their own opinion and vote more efficiently in the upcoming election.

“I want people to see we are all different types of people, we have different beliefs and values,” said Kennedy. “We aren’t all white people or black people — we are all united people who love our country.”

Turning Point USA meets on a bi-weekly basis providing information on topics such as the 2020 Election, different laws and important political terms.