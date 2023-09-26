LUBBOCK, Texas — A young man who was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle near North Overton on Saturday night was identified as Justin Turner, 21, the Lubbock Police Department said.

According to Lubbock Police, officers received a call for a pedestrian crash around 10:00 p.m. near University Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway.

At the time, Turner was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, said LPD.

Turner is a loving son and fraternity brother of Sigma Chi at Texas Tech University. His parents, friends and fraternity brothers set up a candle lit vigil to pray for him and remember each fond memory they had.

A GoFundMe described Turner as having dedication and an “unwavering spirit.” The GoFundMe said his friendship left an “undeniable mark” on the lives of those around him.

“Each contribution will not erase this tragedy but will be greatly appreciated,” the GoFundMe stated.

If you would like to donate, click here.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday evening collision that that left one person with serious injuries.

Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries at 10:12 p.m. on September 23rd in the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access road and University Avenue.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears 21-year-old Justin Turner was standing on the east side of the 400 block of University Avenue. 20-year-old Raven Barrow was operating a passenger car north in the 400 block of University Ave. Turner ran west across University Avenue and was struck by Barrow’s passenger car.

Turner was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going.