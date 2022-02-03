LUBBOCK, Texas – No matter the conditions, you can always count on Tech students to keep themselves busy when classes are canceled.

“I think I’ve been out and about for maybe an hour–hour and a half,” said student Andrew Brokovich.

Even though the roads are slick and icy, it’s still a perfect day for some of these students to run errands.

“All of my friends were like, ‘No, the roads are gonna be icy.’ I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll walk.’ And so, I did, and I picked up some school supplies and stuff, so yeah, that’s what I’m doing out here,” said Brokovich

Some use their free time to find ways to get creative.

“For me, I really wanted to bring my drone and get some snow footage of campus,” said student Summer Franklin.

“I just came along for the ride cause I was bored, but yeah, that’s pretty much it, and it’s my friend’s birthday today, so I think I’m gonna hang out with her, but I don’t know what we’re gonna do because of this weather,” said student Kaylen Kittleson.

Whether it was running errands or just enjoying the weather, these students will find a way to brave the freezing temperatures and wind chills to have some fun.