LUBBOCK, Texas — Students at Texas Tech University spent days camping outside the United Supermarket Arena to maximize their chances of getting into Monday night’s game between TTU and the University.

Last week, the University of Texas and Oklahoma University agreed to pay the buyout principle, which allowed both schools to leave the conference early and enter the SEC conference.

“It’s kind of sad because that’s like our biggest rival,” said Addison Howard, a freshman at Texas Tech. Howard has waited in line for hours before every TTU basketball game. She was in attendance at the UT game last year when the crowd exceeded the capacity of the arena and set a new attendance game record.

“The camp out last year was probably one of my favorite memories so far, and we’ve been here for three years, so sleeping in a tent is fun, oddly enough,” Howard said.

Some students said they enjoy the memories that come with camping out, others saw it as a leg up against opposing teams.

“We gotta intimidate UT you know, they see all these things, they’re gonna be scared of us,” said JV Klein. “They don’t see anything like this anywhere else, so it’ll probably hype up our players. So hopefully if they like to see that people are, you know, really passionate about them.”

After an eventful weekend with Super Bowl 57, many students brought their own ways of viewing and didn’t mind sharing.

“There were a whole bunch of people throwing the football around yesterday, just doing all kinds of stuff while the Super Bowl was going,” one student said. “We had a grill out here, people were grilling food just socializing, it was a bunch of fun.”

Students said although the rivalry between TTU and UT is still very much alive, traditions will soon come to an end when OU and UT make their exit from the Big 12.

“I feel like it’s good for the conference, it really widens into how big it is in all the games that we’re going to, I think it’s going to be fun,” said Paxton Singleton, a freshman at Texas Tech. “But definitely ruining a tradition of many years of playing Texas and Oklahoma, which I’m not too happy about.”