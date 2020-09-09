Texas Tech students create ‘COVID Watch’ Page

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new Twitter page called @ttucovidwatch has started where members of the community can send in tips that include photos and videos that feature people not following social distancing rules and out at parties.

Two students started the page after they felt not enough was being done regarding the spike in cases.

The page already has more than 900 followers.

A tweet from the Texas Tech Dean of Students said quote ‘please know we cannot feasibly monitor social media for concerns.’

A frequent question we receive is about reporting concerns. Please know we cannot feasibly monitor social media for concerns. Anyone may report detailed information including names, address, etc via Raider's Report: https://t.co/UksxylmxmE — TTU Dean of Students (@TTUDeanStudents) September 8, 2020

Students are asked to submit concerns to Raiders Report website.