LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock chapter of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity are grieving the loss of their “brother” and friend James “Jim” Whitmer IV, according to chapter president Caleb King.

King told EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday, Whitmer was a “super smart” engineering student who “wore his heart on his sleeve” and was an “all around great guy.”

King recalled the last time he spoke with Whitmer, saying it was just an hour before he was hit by a car in the 6300 block of Southeast Parkway early Saturday morning.

“I [got] a call [the] next morning from his pledge brother, Kal Leech, [Whitmer’s] best friend saying, ‘Jim passed away.’ And it was just about a complete shock,” King said.

According to King, Whitmer was preparing to travel to Spain to study abroad at the time of his passing.

(Photo Courtesy- Beta Theta Pi Fraternity)

(Photo Courtesy- Beta Theta Pi Fraternity)

(Photo Courtesy- Beta Theta Pi Fraternity)

(Photo Courtesy- Beta Theta Pi Fraternity)

King said Whitmer’s pledge class was the first to know about the accident and the rest of the chapter was informed shortly after.

According to King, a group of 50 Beta Theta Pi members were expected to attend Whitmer’s funeral service in Wichita Falls. The service was scheduled to take place on Friday, June 30 at 11:00 a.m.

King told EverythingLubbock.com those in attendance from Beta Theta Pi would sing “the parting song.”

“The song is meant for … brothers [who] are going to be going [their] separate ways and we plan on singing that song at his funeral,” King said. In addition to the song, all Beta Theta Pi members would wear white because it was Whitmer’s favorite color.