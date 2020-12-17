Texas Tech students help rural hospital fight COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University research team is helping rural hospitals fight COVID-19 by building negative pressure rooms in rural hospitals.

As COVID-19 swept across West Texas in the past few months, and numbers started to climb, rural hospitals began to hurt. Many ran out of supplies or were not equipped to handle COVID patients at all.

Dr. Jnev Biros, a Research Associate for the Dean’s Office in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, said it was clear that help was needed in the region’s rural hospitals.

“I mean, it was urgent, because we didn’t hear this from one hospital or two hospitals,” she said. “It was really all over the place this need was all over the place.”

So Dr. Biros, Jeff Hanson, Ph.D. and a handful of engineering students decided to do something about it, by retrofitting rooms in a Collingsworth County hospital to become negative pressure rooms.

Negative pressure rooms work by pulling air out of a room, filtering it, and then releasing clean air back outside. Meaning that airborne COVID-19 won’t circulate throughout the rest of the hospital, potentially harming health care workers and other patients.

The hospital had attempted to create negative pressure rooms using box fans, but the Texas Tech team gave them an upgrade.

“We built new window units where we could install these vents to draw air out yet still meet all the regulations of the hospital,” said Hanson.

The team was able to retrofit six rooms in about five hours, all with materials donated by engineering alumni.

“We’ve worked on lots and lots of these kinds of projects, and it’s really rewarding to see the students take what they have learned in class and then apply it to these real world situations where this is a real need,” said Hanson.

The team now hopes to continue helping rural hospitals by building more negative pressure rooms or whatever the hospitals might need.

“We know that [COVID-19] has been a curse for many of us,” said Dr. Biros. “But it’s been a blessing for this specific purpose because we were able to reach out into the community in a very very meaningful way.”