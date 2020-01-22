Texas Tech students march for Martin Luther King

LUBBOCK, Texas- Dozens of students at Texas Tech University concluded a week-long celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. by marching across campus.

The celebration included a viewing of the movie Harriet, as well as a day of community service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There was also a discussion of one of King’s books.

Students and faculty members who participated in the march chanted across campus with signs written with messages by King.

Texas Tech student Christopher Allen said he felt it’s important to honor King because of the positive influence he had on society.

“You know his legacy was more about empowering people, empowering people on many different positions,” he said. “Like, even in small levels, to do and to feel like they have a voice, and that they can speak up for what they feel is wrong and for what injustices they might face.”