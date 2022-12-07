LUBBOCK, Texas- At 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the TaxAct Texas Bowl tickets went on sale to students and the general public and ultimately sold out.

The students showed up early to get their hands on tickets for this match up when the Red Raiders take on the Ole Miss Rebels.

“I was in line for about an hour, got here around 7:30 a.m.,” said one student

Another student said they were in the rain for almost two hours and says the wait was worth it.

“Well, I know Texas Tech fans are crazy, for basketball fans; for everything,” one student said.

The massive line had a lot to do with the price of the tickets which were discounted to $50 each.

The Athletic Department said they covered the difference, and only had an allotment of 400 student tickets.

Despite, the weather students were still excited to get their tickets for the upcoming bowl game.

“We kind of get to be on the big stage against a big opponent,” one student said. “I think we have worked hard this year. Some big games here at home, I am excited to see one more.”

“Joey has got the program rolling, it has been a different year coming from obviously down years, but now Joey has got us rolling,” one student said. “I think everyone is excited for Texas Tech Football now.”

Students tickets sold out in less than an hour.

“I am devastated. I’ve been out here in the freezing cold rain, my feet are wet, my hair is wet. We didn’t get tickets,” one student said.

Even though some students didn’t get the discounted ticket, that is not stopping them from getting to the big game.

“I am going to have to buy them online for I’m sure a step price, but it’s going to be okay,” one student said. “We are still going to go support Wreck ’em Raiders.”

The athletic department says general admission tickets are expected to sell fast.

The raiders kick off at 8:00 p.m. in Houston, at the NRG stadium on December 28.

If you can’t make it to the game, ESPN will air it.