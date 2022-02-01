LUBBOCK, Texas – On game day, Raiderville got a little extra support before tip off against the university of Texas. One superfan spent hundreds of dollars out of his pocket to feed fans on the big day.

Jay Shorten is one of Texas Tech’s biggest fans.

He was born and raised in the Hub City and considers himself a lifelong supporter of the team. Now working as a vehicle specialist at Hayes Motor Company Lubbock on Frankford Avenue, Shorten said there’s nothing else he’d rather be doing than giving back to his Red Raider community.

“They need to know that they’re appreciated,” Shorten said. “They need to know they’re the reasons we keep getting top recruits. These guys have other reasons that fans want to keep coming to the games, because you come to the game so watch the players, yeah.”

Shorten said doing a little something for his fellow fans was an easy decision to make.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” he said. “No brainer.”

Shorten spent the majority of his day walking around passing out pizzas in campers.

60 pizzas later, totaling over $800 dollars out of his own pocket.

Shorten said he’d gladly do it again, because it’s not just about the team but about the dedicated fans who make it all worth while.

Shorten also added that he hopes former Chris Beard takes notice.

“Regardless of Chris Beard going to North Texas, if he goes to Kentucky, if he comes back here. It’s okay. It’s okay,” he said. “These guys will camp out for your coach for three days, and that guy wants to leave for money.

“Like, the money would have been there for him. Honestly, like, let’s be real. He didn’t even give us an option to match anything he just left but bottom line, don’t get on the plane. I mean, bottom line, don’t get on the plane.”