LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s University of Media and Communications hosted a special speaker, Kyiv Post’s Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo. Nahaylo has several decades of experience covering political and historical events between Russia and Ukraine.

Texas Tech University’s Associate Professor of Journalism Miglena Sternadori coordinated the event and said it was important to allow students a chance to hear from a firsthand account of reporting during an active war.

“He has all this knowledge,” Sternadori said.” Having published two books also on Ukraine. He has all this incredible historical context and knowledge, but he is also the editor and chief of the most prominent English language newspaper in Ukraine, and he has been working as a journalist in different environments.”

Sternadori also said that because Nahaylo has so much expertise on the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, he can provide historical context to the events the world is watching unfold miles away.

“It’s just an incredible luck that Bohdan Nahaylo responded and agreed to give us an interview,” Sternadori said. “He is a walking piece of history. He has been around for such a long time. I will be showing this video of him reporting for the BBC from 1978 about Ukrainian separatist movements in the Soviet Union. He predicted the fall of the Soviet Union in 1990.”

Dozens of students and faculty from across departments attended, including the honors college, Journalism and history. Nahaylo shared his views on Russia’s invasion and the challenges that journalists face today, including how to counteract misinformation.

“I think what has changed is that we had a more sophisticated form of fake news,” Nahaylo said. “Which finally overdid itself about three or four years ago when the bubble burst and people saw those decisions–but when it became purely crude, propaganda, anti-western, anti-Washington, anti-London, etcetera, etcetera. Well, a lot of people switched off, but a lot of people were still hooked and thought ‘maybe they’re telling the truth.”

Nahaylo said that during times of war, it’s more important than ever for journalists to have good judgment, sound morals and not to underestimate the power of knowledge.

“I think that not all of the people in the audience realize the irony and the paradox that ‘Pravda’ means truth,” Nahaylo said. “In fact, it’s fake news. The main newspaper in schools practiced the truth when it was very far from the truth.”