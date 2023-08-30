LUBBOCK, Texas — Beer company Bud Light announced on Wednesday it was releasing limited-edition packaging for college football teams, including Texas Tech.

“Bud Light is ready to debut the newest Red Raiders packs ahead of the 2023 college football season,” the company said in a press release.

The release also said Bud Light is officially sponsoring more than 50 college teams.

According to Bud Light, the beer packaging would be available at select retailers starting in September.

In addition to limited packaging, fans 21 years old and up could win the chance to win a flyover in a private jet over any game of the winner’s choosing.

Texas Tech was scheduled to have its first home football game on Saturday, September 9, at Jones AT&T Stadium against the University of Oregon.