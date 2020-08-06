Texas Tech tells students don’t travel on weekends, avoid large parties

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Tech University sent a message to students encouraging them to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

The message came from Chelsea Wallace, Admissions Counselor — Undergraduate Admissions.

“Don’t travel on the weekends, especially to areas with high infection rates,” the message said. “Avoid large social gatherings/parties.”

Texas Tech also reminded students that they have the chance to get a COVID-19 test.

The following is the message from Texas Tech:

As students begin to arrive on campus over the weekend, I wanted to take this opportunity to share with you some important information regarding the health and safety measures that have been put into place for the fall semester.

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 will require each of us to do our part and these are some of the ways that you can help:

Wear Your Mask

Maintain Social Distance

Wash Your Hands

Don’t travel on the weekends, especially to areas with high infection rates

Avoid large social gatherings/parties

Another way to help prevent the spread is through testing. We are currently offering a free, one-time COVID-19 test for all students at a drive-thru location that has been coordinated by the Texas Department of Emergency Management. This testing location will remain open thru August 24th and pre-registration is required. Through the pre-registration link, you can sign up for a testing time in one-week increments, with dates and times coming online each Saturday for the upcoming week.

On Monday, August 3rd, we launched our COVID-19 reporting dashboard. This dashboard will be updated weekly and will display the number of active cases of COVID-19 that have been reported on campus.

I encourage you to take a few minutes and review all of the important health and safety measures that are being implemented to better protect you and our entire university community.