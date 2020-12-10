Texas Tech temporarily closes football training facilities due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics.

Texas Tech announced Thursday it has temporarily closed the Football Training Facility following several positive tests for COVID-19 primarily among its staff.

In addition to head coach Matt Wells, Texas Tech has had eight other members of its coaching staff and various support personnel who utilize the Football Training Facility test positive in the past seven days along with one additional student-athlete. All the positive cases are considered active at this time.

The football staff began working remotely Wednesday morning in order for the athletics department to clean and disinfect the entire building. The facility is expected to be closed for the remainder of the week.

Similar to its policies throughout the 2020 season, all student-athletes and staff who have tested positive have been placed in self-isolation per CDC guidelines.