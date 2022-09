LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Texas on September 24 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN.

The decision on networks will be decided after this Saturday’s games.

The Red Raiders are 2-0 after a double overtime win over Houston on Saturday at Jones Stadium.

Texas Tech wraps up non-conference play at N.C. State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina.