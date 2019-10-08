Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center raising money for new horses

LUBBOCK, Texas — With a goal of $10,000, the Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center has set up an online fundraiser to raise money for a new fjord horse.

Tangi Irwin, program director with the riding center, said they are raising the money because some of their horses have been retired.

“They’re draft ponies that really stand out in the equine and therapy worlds,” Irwin said.

The center offers programs in therapeutic riding and hippotherapy. Irwin said this kind of therapy can assist clients with cerebral palsy, autism and multiple sclerosis, among other diagnoses.

Irwin said the fjord horse is most ideal because of their temperament and movement.

“That’s a really important part of any kind of therepautic riding, hippotherapy horse, is for them to be pretty laid back,” Irwin said.

Kelcee Heinrich said the riding center previously had another fjord horse, but due to her age, she had to be placed into retirement.

“We’ve had a big hit here with our horses,” Heinrich said. “We’ve had to retire quite a few just due to age.”

Irwin said the horses vary in price between $8,000 and $15,000. She said they are hoping to surpass their $10,000 goal and buy two horses.

“If we walked out of the arena, and the horse was still in there, therapy would still be occurring,” Heinrich said.

The fundraiser ends on Nov. 1.