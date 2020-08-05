Texas Tech to credit students for classes

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech University announced it will credit students whose classes have been moved from face-to-face to online classes, according to a written message to students.

The message also said that all students will be credited for the Student Athletic Event Access Fee.

Tech said “although this fee contributes to the student experience and support of Texas Tech athletic events, this is the best decision in terms of fairness to students who may not have access to events.”

The message said the university and the athletics department will share the loss in revenue.

The following is the full statement.