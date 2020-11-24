Texas Tech to discontinue tailgating for football game against Kansas due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Athletics. Texas Tech announced Monday it will implement enhanced safety measures to promote guest and student-athlete safety for the Dec. 5 football regular-season finale against Kansas as well as for all basketball events inside United Supermarkets Arena.

The list of added safety measures includes the discontinuing of tailgating prior to the Kansas game and the implementation of a significantly reduced capacity for all men’s and women’s basketball games, beginning with Wednesday’s opener for both programs.

Parking lots will be closely monitored prior to the Kansas football game and tents or any other pregame setup will not be allowed. Texas Tech will continue to open parking lots three hours prior to kickoff with premium areas opening approximately two hours in advance.

For basketball, Texas Tech has already limited its capacity as seating has been spread throughout United Supermarkets Arena. Fans will experience the same convenience as in football season through mobile ticketing, which has been implemented for both men’s and women’s basketball this year.

Additional safety measures for basketball events include the following:

Fans will be required to wear masks/face coverings when entering United Supermarkets Arena and for duration of the game. This policy is mandatory and there will be no exceptions. Any fan who refuses to wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth areas throughout the game will be issued two warnings prior to potentially losing ticket privileges for the remainder of the season (patrons will be refunded for tickets already purchased).

Patrons will be asked to practice safe distancing at all times. This includes entering through the correct entrance location on mobile tickets and maintaining safe distance while in line for concession stands and restrooms. Seating capacity has already been reduced to limit contact with others, and Texas Tech asks fans to please limit physical contact with individuals outside their immediate party.

To avoid close contact, elevator access in the arena will be extremely limited.

In order to keep both teams as safe as possible, event level access will be prohibited to all fans, including event level restrooms.

Patrons are asked to perform self-screening prior to attending any basketball events. This includes, but not limited to, temperature checks and overall wellness evaluations.

Hand sanitation stations have been placed throughout the arena and enhanced cleaning and sanitation processes will take place all season.

Patrons will be asked to bring concession items to their seats and avoid congregating in the concourse area.

There are no designated smoking areas at United Supermarkets Arena beginning this season. As a reminder, Texas Tech does not allow reentry for any basketball events without a new ticket.

Club Red will be closed to begin the season. Texas Tech will continue to evaluate access to this area throughout the season.

Fans unable to attend a game are encouraged to utilize Texas Tech’s mobile ticketing transfer platform to ensure their seats are used on gameday.

For additional information regarding gameday policies, fans are encouraged to visit our Gameday Guide.