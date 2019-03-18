Texas Tech to face Northern Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Tulsa (Nexstar Media Group/Staff; Using MGN Online Material) [ + - ] Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - The No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on the No. 14 seed Northern Kentucky Norse in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The game will be played on Friday, March 22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center. You can watch that game at 12:30 CT on TNT.

The Red Raiders are 26-6 this season, after winning a share of the Big 12 Conference regular-season championship for the first time in program history.

The Red Raiders were knocked out of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Championship on Thursday, after a 79-74 quarterfinal loss to West Virginia in Kansas City.

The NCAA Final Four will be held in Minneapolis on April 6 and 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details are released.

