Texas Tech to host 20th Annual Back to School Fiesta on Saturday, August 3

WHAT:

2019 Back to School Fiesta

WHEN:

9 a.m. – noon Saturday (Aug. 3)

WHERE:

West side of Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas Tech University

EVENT:

Texas Tech University’s Back to School Fiesta returns for its 20th year. Hosted by College Connect, part of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Office of the President, the event serves thousands of K-12 students and their families from Lubbock and the South Plains while allowing them to experience the university campus.

Each year, campus and community partners provide educational information on topics ranging from college admissions, child care resources, financial aid, health, wellness and nutrition. The event includes food, entertainment and bilingual activities.

Students receive a backpack filled with free school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. The backpacks will be distributed at 9 a.m. and food will be available throughout the event.

For more information, visit the College Connect website.

CONTACT:

Olga Achourkina, Director of College Connect, Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-2420, or olga.achourkina@ttu.edu

