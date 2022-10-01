LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Student Disability Services (SDS) will host ‘Accessibility is for Everyone! Week’ from Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7.

According to TTU, the week will highlight the importance of having a diverse and accessible campus and celebrate students with disabilities.

“Generating awareness of the challenges students with disabilities face on a daily basis ultimately creates a more inclusive and accessible environment for everyone on campus,” said Larry Phillippe, managing director of SDS in a press release and on the Texas Tech Today website.

Texas Tech said various events will be held throughout the week on campus.

