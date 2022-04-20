LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT: Tech to Town is a collaborative effort between the Student Activities Board (SAB), Student Union & Activities, Texas Tech University Student Government Association, The Office of the President and the Center for Campus Life. Participants will volunteer at different locations around the city, including the South Plains Food Bank GRUB Farm, Volunteer Garden and local elementary schools. As a thank you to volunteers, SAB will provide food following the event.

WHEN: Saturday (April 23)

8 a.m.: Check-in

9:15 a.m.: Kick-off begins with guest speakers

9:30 a.m.: Buses leave for assigned locations

10 a.m.: Volunteering begins

Noon: Return to campus for lunch

WHERE: The check-in and kick-off ceremony will take place in the Urbanovsky Park amphitheater at the intersection of 18th Street and Flint Avenue. Buses will then take volunteers to their assigned locations.

EVENT: Tech to Town began in 2018 and provides an opportunity for students, faculty and staff to serve the community and strengthen the bonds between Texas Tech and the City of Lubbock.

“Texas Tech is grateful for the support and care the City of Lubbock provides throughout the year, and this is just a small way to say thank you,” said Loni Crosby, activities administrator for Student Union & Activities. “Dedicating time to volunteer in the community is a great way to grow as leaders, and we encourage our students, staff and faculty to give back whenever they can.”

For more information on this year’s event, visit the Tech to Town website.

