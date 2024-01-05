LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced it will hold its annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day clinic. The clinic will take place prior to the Lady Raiders’ game against TCU on January 27 at 12:00 p.m.

Texas Tech said the clinic will have student-athletes in attendance from various Tech female sports.

The free clinic will be held at Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center and is open to all kids ages 4-12, according to Texas Tech.

Check in for the clinic begins at 11:30 a.m. and will last from 12 to 1:45 p.m. Texas Tech said pre-registration is required and will be open to a limited number of participants.

Registration for the pregame clinic will include one free ticket to the Lady Raiders basketball game against TCU, according to Texas Tech. Discounted tickets will also be available for parents after registering but must be purchased in advance of gameday.

If you would like to sign up for the pregame clinic, click here.