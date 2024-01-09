LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Tech School of Music will be hosting well-renowned trombonists, Denson Paul Pollard, and Carlos Jimenez Fernandez at the Kent R. Hance Chapel at 2511 17th Street on January 13 at 8:00 p.m.

The conference will begin on Friday, January 12, and conclude on Sunday, January 14. The Saturday concert is open to the public. Admission is $15 for the public and $10 for students and seniors. Total admission for all conference events, including the concert is $40.

According to a press release, Denson Paul Pollard is a professor of music at the Jacob School of Music at Indiana University and a musician with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Pollard has played with the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Hong Kong Philharmonic.

Carlos Jimenez Fernandez has appeared with the New York Philharmonic, All-Star Orchestra, and National Symphony Orchestra, as well as a guest principal trombone with the London Symphony Orchestra.

