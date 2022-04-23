LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT: Burkhart Walk for Autism 2022

WHEN: 2-4 p.m. Sunday (April 24)

WHERE: John Walker Soccer Complex, 3901 10th St.

EVENT: Texas Tech University‘s Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research is hosting the Burkhart Walk for Autism 2022. Students, faculty, staff and the Lubbock community are invited to walk to honor those living with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), their families and the professionals who work with them.

The event is free to the public, but registration is required. Participants can sign up individually or as teams. Free T-shirts will be distributed while supplies last.

In addition to the walk, the event will offer inflatables, games and other activities for children. Community agency representatives and autism service providers will be on hand to share information about resources available in Lubbock. No food or pets are allowed inside the soccer complex.

Sponsors for the event are Burkhart Enterprises, Amerigroup, Behavioral Innovations, Building Blocks of Lubbock, Caprock Home Health Services, Coca-Cola Company, KAMC-TV, KLBK-TV, Lubbock Autism Academy, Prosperity Bank, Scarborough Specialties, South Plains Electric Cooperative, S.S. Foundation and We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym.

Held in April to coincide with World Autism Month, this year’s walk also is accompanied by a month-long crowdfunding campaign to support services, education and research at the Burkhart Center. The campaign has a goal to raise $2,500 by April 30. For information about giving opportunities or sponsorships, contact Assistant Director of Development Kallie Barley at kallie.barley@ttu.edu or (806) 834-5806.

For more information about the walk, including how to register, visit the Burkhart Walk for Autism website.



CONTACT: Susan Voland

Unit manager, Burkart Center for Autism Education and Research, Texas Tech University

susan.voland@ttu.edu

(806) 834-1331

(Press release from Texas Tech University)