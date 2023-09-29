LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University is to host Christopher R. Sandles, president of University Health as part of the John Aure Buesseler Distinguished Lectureship Series.

The lecture will take place on October 6 at 11:30 a.m. with lunch provided at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Room ACB 150.

Sandles is known for his dedication to improving patient care, enhancing operational efficiency and fostering innovation within the health care industry, according to Texas Tech.

Texas Tech said in a press release Sandles’ lecture will cover topics such as health care leadership, the importance of patient centered care and the challenges and opportunities facing the health care industry today.