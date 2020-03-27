Texas Tech to offer food & housing pro-rated refunds, honor graduates at a football game

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will offer pro-rated refunds on housing and food credits, President Lawrence Schovanec said on Friday morning. He said a written memo would follow later in the day with more details.

Texas Tech has closed campus to everyone except essential personnel. Classes for the remainder of the spring semester are to be conducted online in response to COVID-19 or coronavirus.

“It was one week ago that we made the decision to cancel our traditional in-person graduation ceremonies this May,” Schovanec said. “I know this is an emotional and disappointing decision.”

Schovanec said May 2020 graduates will have a chance to walk the stage – hopefully in August.

“I visited with Athletic Director [Kirby] Hocutt, and we are planning to invite the May 2020 graduates onto the field at halftime of a football game this fall,” Schovanec said. “We’ll honor you then.”

“I must stress to you that we are facing a serious public health crisis. We must do all that we can to stay well and limit the number of people who need critical in intensive care,” Schovanec said.

“This isn’t fun, and it isn’t easy,” Schovanec said. “This goes against our desires. We want to gather to play a game of baseball, basketball or meet a friend and share a meal. We must not do that right now.”

