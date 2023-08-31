LUBBOCK, Texas — In a press release on Thursday, Texas Tech University announced it would participate in the Lubbock Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 Blitz Build.

Beginning on Labor Day. From 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on September 4-14, and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on September 15.

The Blitz Build is Habitat for Humanity’s biggest event of the year. It will take place at 3317 East Dartmouth Street.

Registration has begun and volunteers can sign up through Sept. 1.

For more information, contact Blayne Beal: blayne.beal@ttu.edu, (806) 834-8897 or Christy Reeves: creeves@lubbockhabitat.org, (806) 500-1996.