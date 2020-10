The Texas Tech team enters the field before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday, Texas Tech announced the kickoff time for its October 31 contest against Oklahoma.

The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m in Lubbock and will be televised on FOX.

Texas Tech currently holds a 1-3 record (0-3 Big 12) and Oklahoma is 2-2 (1-2 Big 12).

The Red Raiders’ next game is against West Virginia Saturday. It kicks off at 4:30 p.m.