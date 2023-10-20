LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University will host three trick-or-treating events available this October.

Tech-or-Treat

Texas Tech said in a press release Student Union & Activities will host Tech-or-Treat on October 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Student Union Building. Attendees are asked to park in lots R-3, R-11 or R-13. Overflow parking will be available in the parking garage at 18th Street and Flint Avenue, according to the press release.

The event is open to the community, and families are invited to bring new or gently used children’s books to donate to the Parenting Cottage.

Texas Tech said these are some things to know:

Parents should stay with their children at all times.

Event staff can be identified by their volunteer badges.

Maps will be available at the Information Desk, across from the Raider Depot Campus Store on the first floor.

Students will have classes before and during the event and staff will be leaving campus at 5 p.m. when the event begins. Please be mindful of foot and vehicle traffic when driving and walking on campus.

While costumes are encouraged, visitors over age 14 are asked to refrain from wearing masks or face paint. Costumes that include weapons or items that resemble weapons will not be allowed.

Safe Treat

The Residence Halls Association and Complex Councils invite the Lubbock community to its annual Safe Treat event on October 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This year’s theme is “Monster Mash” according to the press release.

A press release said activities will take place in the lobbies of Chitwood/Weymouth, Hulen/Clement, Wall/Gates, Talkington and Horn/Knapp. Guests can park in Z2, Z3 and Z4 parking lots along 18th Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A bus route will run along 18th Street between Horn/Knapp and Chitwood/Weymouth.

Texas Tech said in the press release all are welcome, but the event is geared toward children ages 2-12.

Trick or Treat on Greek Street

Texas Tech Fraternity and Sorority Life will host its annual “Trick or Treat on Greek Street” community event on October 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Greek Circle. Greek Circle is located at 15th Street & Quaker Avenue.

The event is open to the public, according to the press release.

Texas Tech said in the press release parking for the event in the Commuter Satellite parking lot, near the John Walker Soccer Complex. Parking is not available at Greek Circle, according to Texas Tech.