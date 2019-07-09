Texas Tech to Receive $1M Federal Grant for STEM Education

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn:

Texas Tech University was awarded a $999,999 federal grant to encourage more rural and underserved students to study STEM fields, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced [Tuesday]. The funding comes through the National Science Foundation (NSF), which supports research, innovation, and discovery to provide the foundation for economic growth in America. More information on this grant can be found here.



“Our world’s increasing reliance on technology and data means strong STEM-focused minds will continue to be in high demand, and we should give students in these fields every advantage to succeed,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud area leaders for their work to obtain this grant, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for supporting the students of Texas Tech University.”



Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.



