Texas Tech to still require face coverings, social distancing through remainder of spring semester

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Friday, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec announced in a statement that the campus would continue to require facial coverings and other COVID-19 protocols.

This came in response following Governor Greg Abbott’s Tuesday announcement in lifting the statewide mask mandate, as well as limitations on indoor capacity, effective March 10, the statement read.

Read the full statement from Texas Tech below:

Yesterday, the Texas Tech University System released guidance following Governor Abbott’s Tuesday announcement regarding lifting the statewide mask mandate and limitations on indoor capacity effective March 10. Governor Abbott’s executive order provides us the flexibility to continue with our safety protocols as we see appropriate. Following the System’s recommendation, and out of safety considerations for our students, faculty, and staff, and to minimize disruptions, Texas Tech University will continue to require face coverings and social distancing in the classroom and indoor settings through the remainder of the spring semester.

As part of our efforts to provide the traditional college experience to our students, we will maintain flexibility in safely accommodating student activity requests. We will also continue to make investments in outdoor gathering spaces to provide opportunities for greater student social interaction. The new Red Raider Plaza, located adjacent to the Student Union and the University Library, is a primary example of that investment.

The athletics department will soon issue revised policies regarding attendance at outdoor sporting events.

Considering recent progress on campus and in our community in mitigating the virus’s spread, we are optimistic about returning to more normal operations in the summer and fall terms. In the meantime, requiring face coverings and social distancing along with providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine, we hope to ensure the on-going health and safety of our 46,000 students and employees, and their families.

Sincerely,

Lawrence Schovanec

President

Texas Tech University