LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday night that Texas Tech and Kansas will kick off at 11 a.m. next Saturday (Nov. 11) from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Television coverage will be provided on FOX Sports 1.

The Red Raiders will be playing in their first 11 a.m. game of the season in what will be the 25th meeting all-time between the Red Raiders and Jayhawks. Texas Tech has come away with a victory in each of its last three meetings with Kansas as the Red Raiders lead the series at 22-2 overall, which includes a near-perfect 11-1 mark in Lawrence.

Texas Tech will face a ranked Kansas team for only the second time in series history as the Jayhawks were No. 21 in the College Football Playoff poll prior to their 28-21 victory earlier this evening at Iowa State. That win improved Kansas to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders, meanwhile, are now 4-5 on the season after topping TCU, 35-28, this past Thursday night at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech needs wins in at least two of its last three games of the regular season to advance to a bowl for a third-consecutive season and the 41st time in program history.

The only game time still under the Big 12 television selection process is Texas Tech’s home finale on Nov. 18 against UCF. Television selections are generally made on a 12-day basis throughout the regular season by the Big 12’s television partners FOX and ESPN. Both networks have the option to utilize a six-day window at various times throughout the season.