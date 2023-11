LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University is set to take on the University of Texas on Friday night, its final game of the regular season.

The game will occur at 6:30 p.m. in Austin and will stream live on ABC. The Texas Tech Red Raiders have a record of 6 -5, while the Longhorns have a record of 10-1.

Texas Tech obtained bowl eligibility in their last home game of the season against the University of Central Florida.