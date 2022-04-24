LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech was unable to complete a sweep of West Virginia in a 15-4 loss on Sunday afternoon. It was the second loss at home for Texas Tech this season.

The Red Raiders were fresh off of back-to-back complete games out of Andrew Morris and Brandon Birdsell. But on Sunday, starter Chase Hampton would be pulled in the 1st inning after giving up 2 runs. The Red Raiders would work their way back into the game thanks to RBI doubles from Chase Hampton and Parker Kelly in the 3rd and 4th. The game would co to us to go back and forth until the top of the 9th, where the Mountaineers would put up 10 runs en route to a win.

Texas Tech returns to action on Tuesday April 26th to take on Abilene Christian University. First pitch at Dan Law Field is scheduled for 6:30 P.M. CT.