Texas Tech University and Lubbock Christian University sign updated articulation agreement

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, representatives from both Texas Tech University and Lubbock Christian University met to sign an updated articulation agreement between both institutions.

An articulation agreement is a formal partnership between two or more institutions of higher education generally focused on providing a seamless transfer for students.

“This agreement provides a unique opportunity for students to simultaneously earn degrees from two universities in the same city,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said in a press release. “Not only will this partnership benefit both Texas Tech and LCU, more importantly, it offers students additional options toward achieving their academic and career goals.”

“The LCU academic community is excited to strengthen our partnership with TTU,” said LCU President Scott McDowell in a press release. “This collaboration has the potential to expand the academic pursuits of our students by allowing them to achieve an undergraduate degree from LCU and TTU simultaneously. We have already seen the benefits of this cooperative approach with our mathematics students prepping for engineering at Tech, and we are excited about broadening these opportunities to a variety of disciplines.”

The two universities have partnered in the past, but the new agreement will open doors for even more collaboration between the schools’ combined 210 undergraduate degree programs.

Both universities use the articulation agreement to promote the ease of transferability to attract students to both institutions.

Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech University Sign Articulation Agreement

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – (December 15, 2021) – Lubbock Christian University President Scott McDowell and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec have signed an articulation agreement between the two universities that will allow students to seamlessly transfer hours between each of the universities. The ceremonial signing of the document took place on Wednesday, December 15, on the Lubbock Christian University campus and included both university’s presidents and provosts, as well as other administrators, faculty, staff, and students of each institution.

There has been an articulation agreement between the LCU College of Professional Studies and the TTU College of Engineering since 2015 for students to receive degrees from both universities upon successful completion of the agreed upon courses. New articulation agreements that are developed between the two universities will have different details specialized to each degree and varying benefits for the student.

This new, overarching agreement between TTU and LCU now paves the way for numerous, specific arrangements between the various colleges, schools, and programs of both universities for a variety of degrees. Each of the universities will be able to market this agreement to help recruit students to Lubbock for a shared university experience.

Plans are already underway to create specific degree programs that will provide greater opportunities for students who attend LCU and TTU to broaden their horizons and college experience as well as their career opportunities.

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 62 years. LCU is ranked #15 by U.S. News and World Report for best undergraduate teaching programs and fosters academic tenacity among beginning undergraduate students to both establish and bolster persistence. For more information, please visit www.LCU.edu.

The unique partnership will provide innovative and challenging opportunities for students throughout the Lubbock community. Plans are underway to create specific degree programming within the new agreement.

