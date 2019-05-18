Texas Tech University announces 2019 spring commencement schedule (Photo from MGN Online) [ + - ] Video

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT :

Texas Tech University will host spring commencement ceremonies.

WHEN :

Friday (May 17)

Saturday (May 18)

WHERE :

All ceremonies will be at the United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave.

WHAT :

Susan Graham, praised as "an artist to treasure" by the New York Times, is an alumna of the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Her performances have won numerous honors including a Grammy Award for her collection of Ives songs, Musical America's Vocalist of the Year and an Opera News Award. Graham will serve as the speaker for Friday's commencement.

Barry Lopez, an essayist, author and short-story writer, has been published since 1966 and contributed to publications in the United States and abroad. Some of his awarded works include, "Arctic Dreams," "Of Wolves and Men" and "Resistance." Lopez visits Texas Tech at least twice annually as the university's Visiting Distinguished Scholar and will serve as the speaker for Saturday's commencement.

The Honorable Kent R. Hance, chancellor emeritus of the Texas Tech University System, served as the chancellor of the system from 2006-2014. Under his tutelage, he grew the system from just two universities – Texas Tech and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center – to four. Angelo State University was added in 2007 and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at El Paso in 2013. Hance also is a founding partner of his Austin-based law firm, Hance Scarborough, LLP. His firm's primary focus is on state and federal administrative law, regulatory law and legislative law. In addition, he advises clients in oil, gas and other energy-related matters.

Amiee Dixon, commencement coordinator, Office of the Provost, Texas Tech University, (806) 834-8309 or amiee.dixon@ttu.edu

