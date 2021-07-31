Texas Tech University announces 2021 summer commencement schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

The ceremonies will take place Aug. 7 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

WHAT:

Texas Tech University will host summer commencement ceremonies.

WHEN:

Saturday (Aug. 7)

9 a.m.:

1:30 p.m.:

WHERE:

Both ceremonies will be held at the United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave.

EVENT:

Media can sit in section 121.

Ceremonies can be viewed online via live stream.

For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page.

