LUBBOCK, Texas — Days after the City of Lubbock shutdown its COVID-19 dashboard, Texas Tech University announced it would do the same.

According to a notice, the university suspended its campus COVID dashboard on Friday, March 4.

“COVID-19 will continue to spread but with access to the vaccines and increasing immunity in our population, we are hopeful that this disease will be more manageable and cause less disruption in the future,” Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec said.

The notice said testing and vaccine clinics would still be offered through the rest of the spring semester.

The following is a notice from Texas Tech University:

On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock announced that it was suspending the reporting of COVID-19 cases, through the city dashboard that was established at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Following their lead, we have made the decision to suspend reporting on our own campus dashboard, effective today.

The decline in COVID-19 cases across campus, our city, and the nation is welcomed news as we move closer to endemic status. COVID-19 will continue to spread but with access to the vaccines and increasing immunity in our population, we are hopeful that this disease will be more manageable and cause less disruption in the future.

Testing and vaccine clinics will continue to be offered through the remainder of the spring semester.

I want to thank each of you for your diligence and your patience over the last two years as we navigated the challenges of this pandemic.