Multiple departments at Texas Tech University offer summer camps for students to learn about various subjects. These camps also allow campers the opportunity to explore and discover what a college campus has to offer.

Available camps are listed below.

Camp tuitions are due in full by the first day of camp.

Shake Hands With Your Future In the “Shake Hands With Your Future” camp, students will focus on interactive learning activities while also incorporating challenging concepts for discussion. Campers will explore many aspects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), visual arts, performing arts and fine arts through the lens of an academic discipline. This camp offers financial assistance to students in the form of scholarships. More information can be found here. Scholarship application due date: May 15 Grades 10-12: June 5-9 Grades 7-9: June 12-16 Cost: $800 for resident campers



Generation TECH The “Generation TECH” camp allows high school students to explore renewable energy technologies as a future academic pursuit. Through hands-on learning, participants gain skills needed to thrive in a career involving renewable energy. Activities and topics covered during the camp include wind and solar energy, building a wind turbine and concepts of solar panel design. Only 20 spots are available for this camp on a first-come-first-serve basis. Grades 9-12: July 10-14 Cost: $800 for resident campers



Child Development Research Center STEAM Camp This camp gives participants a chance to learn about the world through an integrated science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) approach. Attendees will experience STEAM topics through creative, age-appropriate, hands-on projects, including a variety of art projects. Registration is open with only 18 spots available. Ages: 5-8, having completed kindergarten: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11-15 Cost: $250



Family & Consumer Sciences Education Teaching Camp The purpose of this camp is to encourage incoming ninth- and 10th-graders to consider a family and consumer sciences (FCS) teaching career. This camp focuses on interactive activities surrounding eight FCS courses: child development, counseling and mental health, culinary, dollars and sense, fashion design, hotel and restaurant management, interior design and instructional practices. Grades 9-10: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13-16 Cost: Free



Financial Planning Academy This camp includes a fun-filled week of events designed to help high school students deepen their understanding of personal finance and the profession of financial planning. It allows them to interact with financial experts from across the country while developing skills in leadership, communication, team building, entrepreneurship, marketing and more. Grades 9-12: June 12-17 Cost: $150



Hospitality and Retail Management Chef Camp Chef Camp, held in weekly durations, allows preteens and teenagers to learn the ropes of the kitchen in this hands-on experience with executive chef Jason Lindley and chef Mark Schneider. Each day of camp will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch is provided. Ages 11-13: June 20-24 Ages 14-16: June 27-July 1 Cost: $350



Explore Engineering This camp provides an opportunity for high school students to spend a week as Texas Tech engineering students. They will be introduced to engineering concepts and gain experience with classroom lectures, hands-on group projects and campus life. To attend this camp, participants must be accepted with a valid application and essay. Application due date: April 15 Grades 10-12: June 26-July 1 Cost: $350



Youth Summer Sports Camp This camp includes a variety of activities that focuses on ensuring active participation and an overall entertaining experience with swim lessons, rock climbing, archery and more. Ages: 7-12 Session 1: 8 a.m. to noon June 6-17 Session 2: 8 a.m. to noon June 20-July 1 Session 3: 8 a.m. to noon July 11-22 Cost: $250 per session, per camper



Camp tuition is due in full by May 30.



Texas Tech Art PRE-College Immersion Program 2022 This academic camp allows students to select either a general art immersion program or a more focused College Board Advanced Placement Program (AP) portfolio experience. Grades 9-12: June 13-17 Cost: $600 for resident campers



All-State Choir Camp This camp allows participants to grow as musicians by introducing them to Texas All-State audition music. Grades 9-12: June 21-25 Cost: $440 for resident campers; $200 for commuters

Band and Orchestra Camp This camp allows students to learn and enhance current skills with any instrument from band, orchestra or drum major tracks. Grades 5-12: July 3-9 Cost: $670 for resident campers; $300 for commuters

Matador Opera Workshop Workshop participants will be assigned a role to study from Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro,” which will be performed on the last day. All individuals will receive classes on Italian diction, recitative, stagecraft and acting to prepare for the final performance. To attend this workshop, all participants must submit a valid audition tape. Camp tuition is due in full by May 17. Ages 18 and up: May 15-31 Cost: $800



Summer Youth Classes Campers will participate in various classes such as western movie-making, ranch art and pioneer living. Grades 1-2: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 13-18 Grades 3-5: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 13-18 ] Cost: $125; $100 for Ranching Heritage Association members



Theatre Camp This camp allows students to audition, rehearse and perform in a one-act play at the Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theatre. Classes include movement, diction, characterization, makeup and auditioning. Grades 9-12: July 6-16 Cost: $925 for resident campers; $650 for commuters

Film Camp This camp teaches students how to shoot, edit and produce a film. The final products will be shown on the last day of camp. Grades 9-12: July 6-10 Cost: $350 for resident campers; $250 for commuters

Technical Theatre Camp This camp teaches students the ins and outs of technical theatre. They can choose film or technical contest preparation during the first part of camp. The remainder of the time, participants will be stage managers, lighting technicians, set designers and prop managers for five different plays. Grades 9-12: July 6-16 Cost: $925 for resident campers; $650 for commuters



