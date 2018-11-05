Texas Tech University celebrates Veterans Day

Image from MGN Online

Texas Tech University Military & Veterans Programs (MVP), Army ROTC and Air Force ROTC will host events honoring the veteran community in the week leading up to Veterans Day (Nov. 11). The events will culminate with a tailgate sponsored by MVP and Yellowhouse Equipment before the Celebrate America Game against the University of Texas at the Jones AT&T Stadium.

A Purple Heart Wall Dedication Ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. today (Nov. 5) in the Northeast Foyer of Drane Hall. The event will honor Texas Tech Purple Heart recipients Adrian Aranda, Christopher Beck, Virginia Caballero, Andrew De Jesse, Jeremy McGee, Amos Nugent, Ryan Pike, James Price, Justin Turner and Michael Vasquez.

“The Red Raiders we are honoring on this wall have either sacrificed their own life or were wounded while protecting our freedoms for this country,” Debra Crosby, director MVP, said. “There is nothing more honorable. By dedicating this Purple Heart Recognition Wall, we hope to show our honorees and their families that their heroism and service to our nation will be remembered always here at Texas Tech.”

The third annual Texas Tech Veterans Day Ceremony will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 9) at Memorial Circle. The ceremony will honor all individuals, past and present, who have served in the United States Armed Forces. A message will be delivered about the honor and service the men and women of our Armed Forces have given the country.

A formal retreat will be conducted to retire the U.S. flag, signifying the end of the day. A wreath-laying ceremony will be conducted to honor service members as well as give recognition to a White Star family, a family who has lost a veteran family member to suicide.

Levi Jackson, senior cadet with the Army ROTC program said he hopes the event provides an environment where people are brought together to formally honor veterans of the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities and beyond.

“This ceremony is significant in reminding us of the great sacrifice that has been made by service members throughout the history of our great country,” Jackson said. “Often times, we focus on what rights we have and spend our time demanding we have them, and forget to remember those who served to make our rights possible.”

Both events are free and open to the public.

The week’s events will conclude with the Celebrate America Game Tailgate Saturday (Nov. 10) by Gate One of Jones AT&T Stadium prior to kick off.

For more information, visit the MVP events page.

