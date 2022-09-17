The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University will celebrate Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month (HLHM) from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion along with institutional partners and student organizations will host events for students, staff and faculty, as well as events open to the Lubbock community.

“Celebrating Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month offers opportunities for everyone to learn about the many cultures represented in Latin America,” said Jade Silva Tovar, assistant vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. “It also is a time of immense pride and affirmation as we come together to foster a space of constant growth not just in this month, but all year long. Our planning committee is key to making this month a success and has done a tremendous job in bridging comunidad.”

There are more than 30 events scheduled and many are open to the public, but some will be reserved for Texas Tech students, staff and faculty.

“Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month not only allows each of us to celebrate our cultures, but it allows us to see all different types of Hispanic/Latin culture and learn something new,” said Diego Flores, president of the Texas Tech Hispanic Student Society. “True celebration cannot be achieved without embracing one another and that’s what this month is all about.”

The following events are open to the public. For a comprehensive list of events, visit the Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month website.

Public events include:

El Grito Celebration : 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 15), Urbanovsky Park.



: 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 15), Urbanovsky Park. “Misinformation and Disinformation of Covid in Hispanic Communities in West Texas” : 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19), University Libraries gallery space.



: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19), University Libraries gallery space. Hechandole Ganas – Your Voice: 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20), YWCA 6501 University Avenue.



– Your Voice: 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20), YWCA 6501 University Avenue. Chef Adán Medrano and Texas Tech Present a Dinner & Book Signing : 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept 21), Skyviews Restaurant,1901 University Avenue on the sixth floor. Register for tickets here.



: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept 21), Skyviews Restaurant,1901 University Avenue on the sixth floor. Register for tickets here. Hispanic Heritage Concert : 6-10 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1)



: 6-10 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) Familias de Tech: 1-4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29), Museum of Texas Tech University.

Exclusive events open to the Texas Tech community include:

