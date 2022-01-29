LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University is proud to announce its selection as an Institute Partner for the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders. Beginning in mid-June, Texas Tech’s Office of International Affairs will host 25 of Africa’s brightest, emerging Public Management leaders for a six-week Leadership Institute, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

“We are excited to host the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellows and contribute toward developing the skills and experiences of a talented group of young African leaders who will serve the future of their communities and nations,” said Sukant Misra, vice provost of international affairs at Texas Tech. “The program provides unique opportunities for the Fellows as well as Texas Tech faculty and staff, local organizations, and the greater Lubbock community to expand globally through networks, partnerships and friendships with emerging young African leaders.”

The Mandela Washington Fellowship, the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), empowers young African leaders through academic coursework, leadership training, mentoring, networking, professional opportunities and local community engagement. YALI was created in 2010 to support young Africans as they spur economic growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance and enhance peace and security across Africa. Since 2014, the U.S. Department of State has helped nearly 5,100 Mandela Washington Fellows from across Sub-Saharan Africa to develop their leadership skills and foster connections and collaboration with U.S. professionals. The cohort of Fellows hosted by Texas Tech will be part of a group of 700 Mandela Washington Fellows hosted at 27 educational institutions across the U.S.

After their Leadership Institutes, Fellows will participate in the Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit, where they will take part in networking and panel discussions with each other and with U.S. leaders from the public, private and non-profit sectors. Following the Summit, up to 100 competitively selected Fellows will participate in four weeks of professional development with U.S. non-governmental organizations, private companies and government agencies.

Funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and implemented by IREX, Leadership Institutes will offer programs to challenge, motivate and empower young leaders from Africa to tackle the challenges of the 21st century.

Texas Tech University also is pleased to announce that it has been selected to host a Fellow for the Professional Development Experience (PDE) component of the Fellowship from January 31 to March 11, 2022, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and with the health, safety, and well-being of Fellows and Partners as the highest priority, the Mandela Washington Fellowship was conducted virtually in 2021. New for this year, 30 of the 2021 Fellowship Alumni have been selected to take part in the spring 2022 PDEs – six-week virtual professional placements with U.S. non-governmental organizations, private companies and government agencies. PDEs allow Fellows to learn and grow as young professionals while providing enriching opportunities for U.S. organizations to participate in collaborative exchanges.

For additional information about the Mandela Washington Fellowship Leadership Institute at Texas Tech, contact Michael Johnson at (806) 834-4622 or visit the YALI website.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)