LUBBOCK, Texas – As 2023 quickly approaches, so does Texas Tech University’s 100th birthday. Organizers said the preparation for celebrations has been going on for a while.

Director of Centennial Coordination Blane Beal said the first meeting held to discuss the centennial celebration was just over three years ago. He said there are more than 30 events planned so far, and that number has continued to grow.

The celebration begins in the fall of 2023 when the Goin’ Band from Raiderland takes the streets of New York City during the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The first official event, however, the first event is set for Friday, December 2 and that’s Carol of Lights.

“Our Founders Day celebration in February, as we celebrate really over the course of a weekend, we’ll have celebrations on campus for various groups.” Beal said. “And then what I think is going to be one of the neatest things that we do is we’ll have a centennial illumination on the front of the administration building, which tells the story of Texas Tech.”

There will also be live music throughout the celebration. And in honor of the Centennial Celebration Texas Tech set a goal to contribute one million hours of volunteerism and service.

“We firmly believe that what our country and our world needs now, more than ever is selfless individuals that are willing to put others over their self,” Beal said. “This 1 million hours of service is a way that we can engage all of our constituents, our alumni, our students.”

“It’s probably the cornerstone of our celebration, because we know this is where real change can happen,” said Beal.

To log service hours or to stay updated on all the events taking place in 2023, visit the centennial celebration website for further information.