LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, unveiled its 2023 rankings for Best Graduate Schools, and several Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s (TTUHSC) programs were named among the top 100 programs from across the nation.

This is the second time that U.S. News published medical school rankings focused on underserved populations. According to the report, these rankings look at racial and ethnic diversity among medical school student populations, as well as which schools have the most graduates practicing in primary care, in rural areas and in health professional shortage areas.

Of the 192 medical schools, TTUHSC School of Medicine ranked 43rd with the Most Graduates Practicing in Medically Underserved Areas, 42nd – Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care Fields, 37th – Most Graduates Practicing in Rural Areas, 48th – Best Medical Schools in Primary Care and 87th – Best Medical Schools in Research.

“To be recognized as leaders in these areas is very rewarding; this is our foundation and will always be a focus for our university – in all disciplines,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “However, having multiple degree programs recognized reflects the depth of our academic offerings across our great university, and I’m extremely proud of this recognition.”

Other TTUHSC Graduate School rankings include:

The TTUHSC School of Nursing ranked 30th for the Nursing Midwifery program, 31st as Best Nursing School Master’s and 40th for Best Nursing Schools for the Doctor of Nursing Practice.

The School of Health Professions ranked 23rd for occupational therapy. The school’s audiology, physical therapy, rehabilitation counseling and speech-language pathology programs also achieved national rankings.

The Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences public health program ranked at 89.

Press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.